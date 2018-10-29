HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER

Jury selection set to begin in Karina Vetrano murder trial

The opening statements are set to begin in November.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday in the Karina Vetrano murder trial.

Chanel Lewis is accused of killing Vetrano while she was jogging in Howard Beach.

Vetrano was found strangled and badly beaten back in August of 2016.

Lewis faces several charges including first degree murder.

Opening statements are expected next month.
