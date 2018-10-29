NEW YORK (WABC) --Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday in the Karina Vetrano murder trial.
Chanel Lewis is accused of killing Vetrano while she was jogging in Howard Beach.
Vetrano was found strangled and badly beaten back in August of 2016.
Lewis faces several charges including first degree murder.
Opening statements are expected next month.
Click here for more news coverage of the Howard Beach jogger murder.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube