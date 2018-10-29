HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER

Jury selection set to begin in Karina Vetrano murder trial

The opening statements are set to begin in November.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday in the Karina Vetrano murder trial.

Chanel Lewis, 20, is accused of killing Vetrano while she was jogging in Howard Beach.

Vetrano was found strangled and badly beaten back in August of 2016.

She had gone for a run but did not return, and her own father along with police found her body in the weeds near a park not far from her home.

No one was arrested for six agonizing months, but then police arrested Lewis. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements are expected next month.

Click here for more stories on Vetrano's murder and the investigation.

