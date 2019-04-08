Jury selection underway in trial of NXIVM leader, alleged sex cult

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jury selection gets underway Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn in the trial of alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere.Opening statements are scheduled for April 29.Keith Raniere was charged last month with exploiting a child and possessing child pornography and had previously pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of operating a secret society within his NXIVM group that forced women "slaves" to have unwanted sex with him and branded them with his initials.Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza told a judge last month that the government is in "active plea negotiations" with Allison Mack, best known for playing a teenage friend of Superman on the "Smallville" TV series, and two other defendants in the sex-trafficking case.Additionally, defense attorney Mark Geragos said that his client, Seagram liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman, would ask for a separate trial on charges she bankrolled the Albany-based group that has been compared to a cult. Bronfman and Mack have previously denied the charges."We don't need to be the collateral damage," Geragos said.Raniere's lawyers have accused prosecutors of tainting the jury pool by making the sensational accusations."The gravity of these charges is monumental," one the attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, said.Raniere has denied the allegations. He's been jailed without bail since being brought to the U.S. in 2018 following his arrest in Mexico.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------