Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against Chicago saying prosecution was 'malicious'

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett and his attorneys have filed a counterclaim against the city of Chicago and several individuals in federal court.

It alleged that the current prosecution against him has caused him economic harm, "humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress." The filing also claims the prosecution against the "Empire" actor was "malicious."

The counterclaim was contained in a 49-page answer to a lawsuit filed by Chicago against Smollett. It seeks to recover $130,000 for the investigation it conducted after Smollett made the allegedly false claim that he'd been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating.

WATCH: Video shows Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.



Last month, a judge dismissed a motion by Smollett's attorneys to dismiss the city's lawsuit.

READ: Counterclaim filed by Jussie Smollett's attorneys

Smollett was charged with staging the attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood in January. Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.

All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett case: Timeline of key moments in alleged attack on 'Empire' actor
EMBED More News Videos

"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police last month that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then. Here are some key moments from the start of this story.



A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's decision to drop the charges against Smollett.

Previous coverage:
Jussie Smollett case: Judge denies motion to dismiss Chicago lawsuit against 'Empire' actor
Judge in Smollett case rules to keep Dan Webb as special prosecutor after concerns of possible conflict of interest

Jussie Smollett case: Documents show special prosecutor Dan Webb made donation to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx
Jussie Smollett case: PR firm says 'every iota' of 'Empire' actor's claim true; police differ
Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in 'Empire' actor's case
Jussie Smollett case: Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against 'Empire' actor
'Empire' filming in Chicago near Jussie Smollett alleged attack site
Jussie Smollett: Judge dismisses motions by 'Empire' actor's attorneys
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiscelebrity arrestcelebritycourtentertainmenttelevisionu.s. & worldinvestigationchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Man walking to synagogue stabbed multiple times in NY
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station
Trash collection overhaul for NYC after pedestrian deaths
Man arrested in murder of 93-year-old woman in Connecticut
Brooklyn teacher wins national education award
Show More
Family organizes search party in case of missing NJ woman
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
Original Gerber baby celebrates 93rd birthday
VIDEO: McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window
14 police officers injured in Bronx apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News