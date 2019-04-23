Jussie Smollett Update: Osundairo brothers filing federal lawsuit against 'Empire' actor's attorneys

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5218792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police last month that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then. Here are some key moments from the start of this story.

CHICAGO -- The two brothers who Chicago police said were involved in an allegedly staged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett are filing a federal lawsuit against his attorneys.Gloria Schmidt, the attorney for the Osundairo brothers, is holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the lawsuit, which has been filed against Smollett's attorneys, Mark Geragos, Tina Glandian and the Geragos & Geragos Law Firm.The lawsuit alleges that, "Smollett directed every aspect of the attack, including the location and the noose" and that his attorneys defamed the brothers in statements to the media.Last month, prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct charges against Smollett after he reported being attacked by two men in the city's Streeterville neighborhood, who he alleged yelled racist and homophobic slurs and poured a chemical on him, as well as looping a noose-like rope around his neck.Chicago police said Smollett staged the attack with the help of the Osundairo brothers, who he knew through "Empire," and paid them.Smollett has maintained his innocence.