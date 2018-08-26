JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Justice for Junior: 13th arrest in innocent Bronx teen's death

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have arrested a 13th suspect in connection with the brutal death of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz.

On Sunday, police arrested Ronald Urena of the Bronx.

Urena is charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.


Authorities say the men are all members of the Trinitarios gang, which is also believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old on the Bronx River Parkway last month.

The NYPD is now cracking down on that gang.

"Pick up a gun, pick up a machete, rob an elderly victim walking home from the train is a one-way ticket to prison," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

The NYPD said they added extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line because they received a "torrent of tips" related to the case. The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.

