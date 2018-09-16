JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Justice for Junior: 14th suspect arrested in connection with innocent Bronx teen's death

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A man wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz has turned himself into police.

Frederick Then, 20, turned himself in Sunday around 5 p.m. He is the 14th person to be arrested in connection with Guzman's death.

Investigators say gang members dragged Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Tremont section in June and murdered him with a machete in a tragic case of mistaken identity.


Authorities say the men are all members of the Trinitarios gang, which is also believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old on the Bronx River Parkway in June.

