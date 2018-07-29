Justice for Junior: Bronx street to honor slain teen

TREMONT, Bronx --A Bronx street will be renamed to honor Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz, whose senseless murder outraged the city.
Junior's family plans to join City Council member Ritchie Torres to make the announcement at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue - the same corner where the 15-year-old was dragged out of a bodega and attacked with a machete in June.
Investigators arrested and charged 12 alleged gang members for Junior's murder.
