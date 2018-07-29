JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Justice for Junior: Bronx street to honor slain teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details about the street renaming.

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx --
A Bronx street will be renamed to honor Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz, whose senseless murder outraged the city.

Junior's family plans to join City Council member Ritchie Torres to make the announcement at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue - the same corner where the 15-year-old was dragged out of a bodega and attacked with a machete in June.

Investigators arrested and charged 12 alleged gang members for Junior's murder.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
justice for juniorteen killedmachetegang violencestreet renamingTremontNew York CityBronx
JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR
Justice for Junior: 12 suspects appear in court
Justice for Junior: 12th arrest in innocent Bronx teen's death
Justice for Junior: 11th arrest in innocent Bronx teen's death
Police: Alleged gang leader's order led to innocent Bronx teen's death
More justice for junior
Top Stories
Family blames Brooklyn power outage for mother's death
Cargo plane with blown tire makes safe landing at JFK Airport
Remains of NJ Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later
Child left in hot car while father went to work at LI mall
Police: $1M worth of marijuana found in back of pickup truck
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at hospital
Man fatally shot by police near Dorney Park in Pa.
Florida police officer, native of NJ, dies following shooting
Show More
Push to declassify documents related to 9/11 attacks
3 killed, 7 hurt when gunmen fire on crowd in New Orleans
Livery cab driver forced into back seat, robbed in Brooklyn
Woman goes into labor after being kicked in stomach by officer
5 dead as northern California wildfire continues to rage
More News