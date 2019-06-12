Justice for Junior: Jury deliberations to begin Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jury deliberations are expected to begin on Thursday in the trial of the reputed gang members accused of killing 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Closing arguments by lawyers representing the first five defendants and by prosecutors wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.

The judge is expected to charge the jury Thursday morning, with deliberations starting after that.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia are on trial, accused of stabbing Guzman-Feliz.

They are all charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

If they are convicted, they face up to life in prison.

