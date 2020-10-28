Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series after testing positive for COVID

Dodger Justin Turner was pulled from the World Series after a positive COVID-19 test. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES, California -- The Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner was removed during Game 6 of the World Series after he tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirm to ESPN.

Turner, who plays third base, was in the lineup and played during the Dodgers' World Series-clinching victory until he was removed in the 8th inning.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA #WorldSeriesChamps," Turner tweeted.



Turner was not on the field as L.A. celebrated its first championship since 1988. Dodgers players and coaches wore face masks during the celebration. There was no dogpile on the infield that's typical of such celebrations, although there were still hugs and high fives.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the lab conducting coronavirus testing informed Major League Baseball that Turner's test from Monday came back inconclusive, but when samples from Tuesday arrived, a positive result came back.
"The league immediately called the Dodgers and said to pull Turner," Passan reported.



"When the Dodgers return to their hotel tonight, everybody will be given a rapid PCR test... Unclear as to whether they'll stay in Dallas area before traveling back to Los Angeles. Situation fluid right now," Passan tweeted.

"We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he was immediately isolated to prevent spread," Commissioner Rob Manfred said after presenting L.A. with the championship trophy.

The Dodgers won their first World Series title in 32 years after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday.

MLB moved toward playing World Series games exclusively at Arlington, Texas in a bubble format.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station and ESPN.

