Juvenile charged in slaying of woman found at office park in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey -- Authorities have charged a juvenile in the slaying of a woman who was found at an office complex in Ocean County.

Toms River police responded to the Deer Chase Professional Park last Wednesday night after someone reported an assault had occurred at the Route 37 site. Authorities say 44-year-old Margarita Diaz of Manchester Township died a short time later at a hospital.

The juvenile is charged with murder, possession of a knife and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ocean County prosecutors say state law prohibits them from releasing the suspect's name and any additional information.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
toms riverocean countymurderhomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC sees 3 bike accidents in 1 afternoon
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
Woman says apparent pimple near lip was skin cancer
FDNY firefighter dies from injuries sustained in line of duty
Guards assigned to Epstein's unit placed on administrative leave
8th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
20K cases of bottled water for Newark had old best by dates
Show More
Man accused of kicking 87-year-old to ground in Brooklyn
Attacker slashes man in face in Manhattan's Chinatown
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Exclusive: Parents, first responders recount rescue of toddler in pool
Man's dentures found stuck in his throat for more than a week
More TOP STORIES News