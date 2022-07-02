Texas woman arrives at IAH after accused in cyclist's death and arrest in Costa Rica

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12006375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The hunt for a Texas yoga instructor accused of killing a professional cyclist she thought had a secret relationship with her boyfriend had been ongoing since mid-May. She's now finally in custody.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home arrived in Houston after being arrested in Costa Rica.Exclusive video shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, arriving at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. As she returns to the United States she faces a murder charge, the agency said. Armstrong remained silent while being asked about Wilson's death.Armstrong was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service said in a statement."The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run," said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau.Wilson, 25, was found dead on May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.Authorities said Armstrong sold her car on May 13, then flew from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned that day by authorities about Wilson's death. She then flew to New York before using a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, the service said.Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as "Mo," had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.According to the affidavit, Armstrong's SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death.