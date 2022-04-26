kamala harris

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID; Joe Biden not 'close contact'

A White House official said Harris did not attend Tuesday's presidential daily briefing in person.
EMBED <>More Videos

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday on both rapid and PCR tests, according to a statement from her press secretary.

She "has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," according to the statement.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have not been in close contact with Harris due to their recent travel schedules, the statement read.

A White House official said Harris did not attend Tuesday's presidential daily briefing in person. She will return to the White House once she tests negative, according to her press secretary.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harriscoronavirusjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Second family to hold 1st known Passover Seder at VP's residence
Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers
Vice president visits Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes
VP Harris inside DNC HQ on Jan. 6 when pipe bomb found outside
TOP STORIES
MTA CEO wants to focus on fare beaters in fight against subway crime
Funeral for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein set for Friday
Hunt for killer underway after 10-year-old girl found dead near trail
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Stolen car rammed into police vehicles as thefts spike on Long Island
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
NJ district will teach new sex ed standards, but on last day of school
Show More
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
AccuWeather: Drizzle and showers
Anti-Semitic hate crimes surging in New York: ADL
NYC correction commissioner ordered to attend hearing on Rikers Island
Newark native Queen Latifah to break ground on housing development
More TOP STORIES News