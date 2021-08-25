Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West asks Los Angeles court to legally change his name to Ye

EMBED <>More Videos

Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

LOS ANGELES -- Kanye just wants to be Ye.

Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name.

The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name - Kanye Omari West - in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name.

The documents, dated Aug. 11 but not sent into the court system until Tuesday, cite "personal reasons" for the change. An email seeking comment from the attorney who filed the documents was not immediately returned.

A judge must approve of the change before it becomes official.

West, who has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years, tweeted that he wanted the change in 2018, saying, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it's a word used throughout the Bible.

West is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple's four children also have his last name.

He has been holding a series of stadium listening parties for his forthcoming 10th studio album "Donda," which is scheduled to be released before the end of August.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrap musickanye westmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6-year-old girl struck, killed by car in Brooklyn: Police
Hochul lays out priorities on COVID vaccines and school masks
Fallen tree during Henri sparks controversy in NJ town
New video of man wanted in shooting of bystander near Penn Station
Gov. Murphy tours damage caused by Henri in New Jersey
Lifeguards, first responders honored for saving 4-year-old boy's life
Arrest made in connection to body found in container in NJ: Police
Show More
Driver loses control, crashes Jeep into backyard pool
Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
Suspect search underway after gang-related shooting leaves 8 wounded
AccuWeather: Dangerous heat, humidity
More TOP STORIES News