Manhattan karate instructor charged with sex abuse involving female students

Kemberly Richardson has the details.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
Authorities say a karate instructor is in police custody and is being charged with multiple counts of sex abuse involving minors.

In a complaint filed Saturday, five female students ages 10 to 14 reported improper behavior that took place over a two-month period.

The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Hector Bencosme of Manhattan.

The alleged incidents took place in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

Bencosme is being processed at the Special Victims Unit in East Harlem.

