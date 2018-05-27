People in Inwood saw the sign and thought they were legitimate martial arts classes but police say Hector Bencosme was sexually abusing young girls. He’s now in custody and will face a judge. Hear what his girlfriend says about the charges. More at 6 @ABC7NY #nypd pic.twitter.com/ER1YVyraVA — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) May 27, 2018

Authorities say a karate instructor is in police custody and is being charged with multiple counts of sex abuse involving minors.In a complaint filed Saturday, five female students ages 10 to 14 reported improper behavior that took place over a two-month period.The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Hector Bencosme of Manhattan.The alleged incidents took place in the Inwood section of Manhattan.Bencosme is being processed at the Special Victims Unit in East Harlem.----------