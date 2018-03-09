Police release photo of Bronx karate instructor charged with child molestation

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports on a Bronx karate instructor accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

By Ryan McGriff
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have released a photo of a Bronx karate instructor who was previously arrested for molesting two young girls in the bathroom of his martial arts studio.

Anthony Gonzalez, 37, was arrested in January after a 6-year-old student at the USA Martial Arts Fitness Academy told her mother Gonzalez inappropriately touched her in the bathroom.

According to police, the initial incident involving the child occurred in the bathroom of the academy on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and was reported to police the following day.

An ensuing investigation revealed the sexual abuse of a second girl, and investigators are now concerned there may be more victims connected to the suspect.

Gonzalez, who is a karate instructor at the martial arts studio located at 914 Prospect Avenue in the Longwood section of the Bronx, was charged with sexual misconduct against a child, sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child and was held on $350,000 bail.

According to police, Gonzalez lived in an apartment on 990 Leggett Avenue, within 15 minutes walking distance of the studio.

The 37-year-old is described as being 5'10'', 175 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair, which he wore in a ponytail.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident or any other incidents, victims or encounters with the above listed suspect, is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
molestationchild abusechild sex assaultBronxNew York CityLongwood
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News