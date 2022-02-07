Arts & Entertainment

Premiere date announced for 'The Kardashians' on Hulu

EMBED <>More Videos

Kim Kardashian passes California's 'baby bar' law exam

NEW YORK -- The Kardashians are promising an all-access pass into their lives, again, when they hit screens April 14 with a new reality series, this time on Hulu.

After 20 seasons on E! with the warts-and-all show that made them famous, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," fans have been waiting on an air date for the Hulu project announced soon after they wrapped up.

If an edgy trailer for "The Kardashians" is any indication, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloe and Kendall will bring the glam as the Hulu original series promises: "All the walls will be shattered." Their previous gig was built on a family togetherness vibe until the K women (and the many men and children in their lives) made their way to the top.

A synopsis for the new show doesn't leave out those they're-just-like-us elements. It promises the latest iteration will "reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs."

But the binge will have to wait. New episodes will air every Thursday.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkim kardashianhulutelevisionotrckardashian familyreality television
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'We have to learn how to live with COVID': NJ ending school masks
'We've earned it, CT': Lamont suggests ending school masks in February
Nurse sets NJ hospital worker on fire in break room: police
Woman followed home from LI mall, robbed of $3K Louis Vuitton bag
Fire breaks out at Hotel Pennsylvania building in Midtown
2 dead in wrong way crash on Palisades Parkway
AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy
Show More
Hochul hints NY mask mandate could be lifted as protests continue
Mayim Bialik hosts the 'Jeopardy! National College Championship'
Westchester residents on high alert after multiple bobcat sightings
COVID Update: Canada threatens those who help 'Freedom Truck Convoy'
MTA announces discounted fare pilot program starting later this month
More TOP STORIES News