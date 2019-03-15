Karina Vetrano murder: Jury seated in Chanel Lewis retrial

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The jury has been seated at the retrial of a man accused of killing a runner near her family's New York City home.

Chanel Lewis was accused of killing 30-year-old Karina Vetrano as she ran on a park trail in Howard Beach, Queens, in August 2016.

Prosecutors say Vetrano was sexually abused and strangled. Her father found her body.

Lewis' first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

The Legal Aid Society stresses that Lewis "is presumed innocent," saying jurors must scrutinize the accuracy and reliability of statements police say they obtained from the defendant and the reliability of DNA evidence.

Legal Aid also notes that prosecutors have a "burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Opening statements in the retrial are expected to begin on Monday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

