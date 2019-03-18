Karina Vetrano murder: Opening arguments set to begin in retrial

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Opening arguments are expected to get underway Monday in the retrial of a man charged with murdering Karina Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Queens.

The jury in the retrial of Chanel Lewis was seated last week.

Lewis, 22, is accused of sexually abusing and strangling 30-year-old Vetrano near her Howard Beach home in 2016.

His first trial ended in November with a hung jury.

With DNA evidence and a confession on camera, you may have thought this was an air-tight case, but jurors found themselves deadlocked with real concerns about how police conducted their investigation.

Five of 12 jurors felt that prosecutors didn't make the case.

The defense said that Lewis' videotaped confession was coerced and they raised questions about how police collected DNA evidence.

But, prosecutors said DNA evidence from underneath Vetrano's fingernails, on her neck, and cell phone matched that of Lewis.

Unlike in the first trial, Vetrano's mother is reportedly among those expected to testify against Lewis to offer an emotional plea for justice.

