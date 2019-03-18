Karina Vetrano murder: Opening statements begin Monday in retrial

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Opening statements began Monday in the retrial of a man charged with murdering Karina Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Queens.

The jury in the retrial of Chanel Lewis was seated last week.

Lewis, 22, is accused of sexually abusing and strangling 30-year-old Vetrano near her Howard Beach home in 2016.

His first trial ended in November with a hung jury.

Despite DNA evidence and an on-camera confession, jurors found themselves deadlocked with real concerns about how police conducted their investigation.

Five of 12 jurors felt that prosecutors didn't make the case after the defense argued that the videotaped confession was coerced and raised questions about how police collected DNA evidence.

But prosecutors said DNA evidence from underneath Vetrano's fingernails, on her neck, and on her cell phone matched that of Lewis.

Unlike in the first trial, Vetrano's mother is reportedly among those expected to testify against Lewis to offer an emotional plea for justice.

The Legal Aid Society stresses that Lewis "is presumed innocent" and that jurors must scrutinize the accuracy and reliability of statements police say they obtained from the defendant and the reliability of DNA evidence.

They also note that prosecutors have a "burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

