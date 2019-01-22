Karina Vetrano murder retrial: Judge to set starting date

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --The man accused of murdering a Queens jogger will be back in court Tuesday.
A judge is expected to select a date for the retrial of Chanel Lewis.
Lewis is accused of murdering 30-year-old Karina Vetrano in 2016, as she jogged in a park near her family's home in Howard Beach.
Two months ago the jury in Lewis' first trial failed to reach a verdict.
