Karina Vetrano murder retrial: Judge to set starting date

Shirleen Allicot has details on today's expected ruling.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
The man accused of murdering a Queens jogger will be back in court Tuesday.

A judge is expected to select a date for the retrial of Chanel Lewis.

Lewis is accused of murdering 30-year-old Karina Vetrano in 2016, as she jogged in a park near her family's home in Howard Beach.

Two months ago the jury in Lewis' first trial failed to reach a verdict.

