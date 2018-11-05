HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER

Karina Vetrano murder trial begins with opening statements

The family of the man accused believes his confession was coerced.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Karina Vetrano murder trial is set to begin Monday with opening statements.

Chanel Lewis, 20, is accused of killing Vetrano while she was jogging in Howard Beach.

Vetrano was found strangled and badly beaten back in August of 2016.

She had gone for a run but did not return, and her own father along with police found her body in the weeds near a park not far from her home.

No one was arrested for six agonizing months, but then police arrested Lewis. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Lewis chose the 30-year-old victim at random.

Lewis' family members believe his confession was coerced.

Click here for more stories on Vetrano's murder and the investigation.

