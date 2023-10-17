Katelyn Tarver's new album proves she's no 'Quitter'

Katelyn Tarver has been seen in ABC Family's "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and other TV series, but her first love is music. Sandy Kenyon has more.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Katelyn Tarver is a singer-songwriter that proves the power of persistence.

She has been seen in ABC Family's "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and other TV series, but her first love is music.

She released her first single more than a dozen years ago, but entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon predict she is going to break out very soon.

Tarver has been performing professionally for more than 20 years without becoming a household name, but she's never been a quitter, even though that happens to be the title of her new album set for release next year.

She turned 30 just as COVID hit and found herself filled with doubts, uncertainty Tarver has transformed into great music.

For Tarver, turning 30 left her with more questions than answers.

Questions that made their way into songs for an album to be released early next year.

Eyewitness News caught up with her at "Elsewhere" in Bushwick.

"I hit my 30's, and it all starts to get a little weightier, and I think for me yeah it was scarier because it was like: 'Oh I got to start figuring some go the stuff out that maybe I've been putting on the back burner,'" Tarver said.

She invites her fans into her life by way of a vlog that chronicles her life on tour.

Her parents, her sister, and even your's truly showed-up in one episode.

Her fans follow along and find meaning in her lyrics.

"It just makes it feel important because it can sometimes feel like 'What am I doing this for? Does it matter? Is anyone listening? Does anyone care if I ever put out a song again?" she said.

You can't blame Tarver for asking because she's hardly been an overnight success.

The spin-off of "American Idol" changed her life back in 2003, but in the years since, she has been tempted to quit. Luckily for us, she's kept writing songs.

"A lot of people say they relate to them and connect with them so I'm just like, 'Oh phew! I'm not the only one trying to see how the pieces fit,'" Tarver said.

Tarver is quoting from her own lyrics there, from a track called "Ignorance is Bliss". It's an ironic title, given the insight to be found on her new record.

I turned 30 decades ago, but found her new songs recalled that uncertain time for me so vividly, and i think Tarver's music will resonate for all of you as well.

