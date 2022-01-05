The Listening Loom is Philly artist's way of connecting art, people

PHILADELPHIA -- On the busy corner of Germantown and Chelten avenues in Philadelphia, Kathryn Pannepacker sets up "The Listening Loom" as often as she can.Her goal is to connect with the public and the community that she lives in.She said she believes in "art as harm reduction and art as wellness support."Pannepacker will spark a conversation with anyone willing to hang around and talk.Some people are just curious as to what she is weaving, others will take a seat and chat about life.She says it is about connecting with people but also just taking a turn for herself.The artist will also give people handmade cards with positive and inspirational messages written on them such as, "be safe," "thinking about you," and "listen to the birds."