NY Gov. Hochul unveils $233 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents the Fiscal Year 2025 Executive Budget in the Red Room on the second floor of the New York State Capitol.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing allocating at least $1.9 billion over two years to New York City for the asylum seeker crisis, in addition to the approximately $2 billion the state committed to last year.

Hochul is announcing the proposal Tuesday morning as part of her $233 billion budget proposal to the state legislature in Albany.

The plan allocates

- $1 billion to reimburse migrant-related expenses;

- $500 million to cover state-funded services like national guard presence and healthcare; and

- $400 million to support congregate shelters, like Floyd Bennett Field

Last week, Hochul outlined her agenda for 2024 in a State of the State address.

The Democrat focused on housing, public safety and education policies ahead of a pivotal election season in a state whose races could determine control of Congress.

