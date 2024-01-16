NY Gov. Hochul unveils $233 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2025

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing allocating at least $1.9 billion over two years to New York City for the asylum seeker crisis, in addition to the approximately $2 billion the state committed to last year.
Hochul is announcing the proposal Tuesday morning as part of her $233 billion budget proposal to the state legislature in Albany.
The plan allocates
- $1 billion to reimburse migrant-related expenses;
- $500 million to cover state-funded services like national guard presence and healthcare; and
- $400 million to support congregate shelters, like Floyd Bennett Field
Last week, Hochul outlined her agenda for 2024 in a State of the State address.
The Democrat focused on housing, public safety and education policies ahead of a pivotal election season in a state whose races could determine control of Congress.
