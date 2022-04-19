Kathy Hochul launches ad campaign in NY governor's race after running mate's arrest

They highlight her accomplishments since taking office last August when former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned, but they do not mention legal charges that forced Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin to resign and leaving her without a running mate.
Her challenger in the Democratic primary, Congressman Tom Suozzi, weighed in, saying voters should decide on Benjamin's replacement.
Suozzi says he hope the Democratic candidates will face off in debates before the primary in June.
Benjamin was arrested last week in a federal corruption investigation, accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin's agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.
Benjamin pleaded not guilty to charges including bribery, fraud, conspiracy and falsification of records. He was released on bail, barred from returning to the state capitol in Albany and his travel restricted.
Hochul in September plucked Benjamin, then a state lawmaker, to serve as second-in-command when she became governor. Cuomo resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed 11 women, which he denied.
Two months after Benjamin became lieutenant governor, a real estate developer who steered campaign contributions toward Benjamin's failed bid for New York City comptroller was indicted. Federal authorities accused Gerald Migdol of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in illegally giving donations to Benjamin's campaign.
The indictment said Benjamin, formerly a state senator from Harlem, and others acting at his direction or on his behalf engaged in a series of lies and deceptions to cover up the scheme that stretched from 2019 to 2021.
They falsified campaign donor forms, misled municipal regulators and provided false information in vetting forms Benjamin submitted while he was being considered to be appointed as lieutenant governor, the indictment said.
Even with his resignation, he will still likely appear on the ballot for the 2022 gubernatorial Democratic primary even if Hochul picks a new lieutenant governor, according to state elections law.
Benjamin was the state's second Black lieutenant governor. During his state Legislature career, he emphasized criminal justice reform and affordable housing. His district included most of central Harlem, where he was born and raised by Caribbean immigrant parents.
The scandal is the latest in a long history of lawmakers and other Albany leaders who've been engulfed in allegations of wrongdoing.
Cuomo's resignation as governor came not only amid allegations of sexual harassment but that his administration misrepresented the number of New Yorkers who died in nursing homes from COVID-19.
In 2008, then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned amid a prostitution investigation.
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, one of the most powerful figures in state government, resigned in 2015 after he was arrested on federal corruption charges.
Former Republican state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, who for a time shared power with Silver, was convicted of extortion, wire fraud and bribery.
----------
