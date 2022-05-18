Governor Hochul to unveil proposals to strenthen NY's gun laws in wake of Buffalo shooting

Governor Kathy Hochul will outline some proposals Wednesday afternoon in an effort to stop dangerous individuals from getting deadly weapons.
Somehow the young man charged in the racially motivated Buffalo massacre was able to purchase an assault-style rifle not far from his home.
He had to get the magazines from out of state, but the gun was purchased in western New York.
The owner of the shop that sold it says he did so legally.
One proposal from lawmakers in Albany already in the works would allow the state to conduct its own background checks.
Another would improve training on things like record-keeping for gun dealers.
And then there's the state's existing Red Flag Law. It's relatively new, but it's been in place long enough to have applied to 18-year-old Payton Gendron because of his threats of violence last year at his school, according to experts like the NYPD's former chief of detectives.
"This individual made a statement last year, and it was addressed by local police, and he was in the hospital for psychiatric. We have something called Red Flag Law in New York to prevent him from possessing a gun on buying another gun. That apparently was not done," said Robert Boyce, ABC News Contributor.
So that begs the question, is there a loophole here or is there simply more education needed on how to implement that law?
The governor plans to make the announcement at her Manhattan office. She is also asking for more federal help preventing so many guns from getting into New York, with so many of them used in crimes in New York City.
RELATED | Hero security guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip