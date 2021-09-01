Politics

Gov. Hochul names NYC mayoral runner-up Kathryn Garcia to top job

ALBANY, New York -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she is appointing Kathryn Garcia, the former New York City sanitation commissioner and runner-up in the city's Democratic mayoral primary, as director of state operations and Neysa Alsina, a chief counsel to the New York City comptroller, as special adviser on pandemic relief.

"Kathryn Garcia and Neysa Alsina are tremendously accomplished and dedicated public servants," Hochul, a Democrat and former lieutenant governor who took over as governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned on Aug. 24, said in a news release. "They know how to run effective and professional operations, and they will be instrumental in making our State government work better for New Yorkers and restoring trust in government."

Garcia came in second to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the June 22 Democratic primary for mayor of New York City. Adams will face Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November general election.

Garcia led the city's sanitation department for more than six years and also ran an emergency food distribution program during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alsina served as counsel to the New York City Bar Association and as senior policy adviser to Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez before joining City Comptroller Scott Stringer's office last year.


