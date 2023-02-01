NY Gov. Kathy Hochul to unveil budget proposal for 2023

All eyes will be on Albany Wednesday as New York Governor Kathy Hochul releases her proposed budget plan for the coming fiscal year. Ken Rosato reports.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- All eyes will be on Albany Wednesday as New York Governor Kathy Hochul releases her proposed budget plan for the coming fiscal year.

The governor's executive budget presentation gets underway at noon.

MTA leaders will among those be watching closely. They hope the proposal will establish a new revenue stream to fill a pending fiscal hole.

It the MTA gets enough money from the state, it could stave off the need for a fare hike on the buses and subways.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber has said he is "optimistic" that it will.

The city will also be watching to see if it will be getting state money for housing asylum seekers, which Mayor Adams estimates could end up costing $2 billion.

In her State of the State address three weeks ago, Hochul said she would call for adding billions of dollars in aid for K-12 school districts and increase staffing incentives for health care workers.

She also promised to create tax credits for farmers to help pay overtime wages and increase spending on mental health programs to boost inpatient bed capacity.

Lawmakers have until April 1, the start of New York's fiscal year, to adopt an on-time budget.

