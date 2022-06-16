Democratic candidates for governor of New York to face of in final debate

Governor Hochul, Congressman Tom Suozzi, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams went head to head last week in their first debate.
The three tackled topics like gun violence, abortion rights, and recreational marijuana.
The primary will be held on June 28.
One day ago, New York City Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York governor's race.
Adams made the announcement in a joint appearance with the Democratic governor in New York City.
"Before I took office, Governor Hochul and I sat down and immediately found we shared the same priorities -- the priorities of working people: public safety, childcare, housing and a more affordable New York," Adams said. "Since then, Gov. Hochul has been a true partner, working on behalf of everyday New Yorkers, and it's yielded real results. I look forward to continuing that work for years to come with Gov. Hochul and collaborating to lift this city and state to new heights."
It was a massive endorsement for the governor who isn't from downstate but needs downstate voters to win, and it comes as Hochul has pledged tougher action on gun crimes, including after the mass shooting in her hometown of Buffalo, and as she faces pushback from both Democratic and Republican challengers to do more to tackle crime.
Republicans running for the office include U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor.
