'American Idol' recap: Watch must-see moments, audition videos from Week 2

If you missed this week's episode of "American Idol," don't fear! Here's a roundup of the must-see auditions and other moments from Week 2.After going viral on Facebook, Cyniah brings her soulful voice to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan--and leaves them speechless.Katy Perry has Kay Genyse "sing for her life" in the streets of Savannah, GA. Will her "Mercy" by Duffy audition be enough to convince Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to give her a ticket to Hollywood?Kyle Tanguay brings the entire Philadelphia Eagles cheer squad to "American Idol." Can he impress Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes?Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie give Jovin Webb a standing ovation after his haunting rendition of "Whipping Post" by the Allman Brothers Band.A dangerous gas leak causes the "American Idol" team to evacuate the auditions--and Katy Perry to collapse! See what happened!She screams, they scream, we all scream for "American Idol!" Will Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan grant Claire Jolie Goodman a ticket to Hollywood, or should she go straight to Broadway?Margie 2.0 is here to audition, this time with the "Love Of Her Life." Will her rendition of Adele's "I Found A Boy" win over Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan?Katy Perry is convinced that Margie Mays' boyfriend Jonny West will go further than his girlfriend. Do Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan agree?Sarah Isen tells Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie about her 26 SIBLINGS and WOWs with Beyonce's "If I Were A Boy."Eliza Catastrophe leaves Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan puzzled with her audition. One thing is for sure, "Sardines" will get stuck in your head!Inspired by Alejandro Aranda and Catie Turner, Julie Gargano sings an original song "Growing Pains" for her American Idol audition. The tune leaves Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan speechless and inspires Katy Perry to give Julia a hug!Hannah Prestridge & Curt Jones (Treble Soul) bare their hearts to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by sharing the story of Hannah's addiction. Will their auditions be enough for both of them to go to Hollywood?