Kawhi Leonard's sister a suspect in California murder

By Kimberly P. Morrow
TEMECULA, California -- Los Angles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is the brother of one of the women accused of murdering a woman at Pechanga Resort Casino in California, his aunt confirmed on Saturday, the Press-Enterprise has reported.

Kimesha Monae Williams, Leonard's sister, is being held without bail at Indio Correction Facility.

Afaf Anis Assad, 84, of Long Beach died Wednesday after being found unconscious at the Temecula casino, deputies said.

Assad is believed to have been the victim of an assault on Aug. 31, according to Riverside County sheriffs.

Authorities arrested two female suspects believed to have been involved in Assad's death. Williams, 35, of Moreno Valley and Candace Townsel, 39, also of Moreno Valley, were arrested and charged with robbery and murder. The defendants are being held without bail because they have been charged with murder with a special circumstance that makes them eligible for the death penalty, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's office

Authorities responded to the casino after reports of an unconscious woman in a bathroom. Assad was transported in serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call (951) 696-3000.

