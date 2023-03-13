Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor Oscar decades after childhood stardom, struggle to find work

At the Oscar Luncheon, Ke Huy Quan snuck up behind the directors of the film, "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once," during their On The Red Carpet interview for a surprise hug and heartfelt message!

He says the success of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has reignited his love of acting.

LOS ANGELES -- Ke Huy Quan scored the Oscar Sunday night for best supporting actor for his role as Waymond Wang in the blockbuster film, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Quan, a veteran actor from the time he was a child, received his first-ever Oscar nomination for his role in the film.

After starring as a child in two of the most beloved films of the 1980s -- as Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and Data in "The Goonies" -- Quan struggled to find work in an industry where opportunities for Asian-American actors were few and far between. He eventually went to film school, began working beyond the camera and more or less abandoned his hopes of acting again.

When "Everything Everywhere All at Once" landed in theaters, it ignited the specialty film business after two years of pandemic, driving moviegoers back to art houses and becoming A24's biggest box-office smash.

WATCH: Ke Huy Quan shares joy in journey to be at Oscars

The A24 movie unexpectedly grossed more than $100 million worldwide against a $14.3 million budget.

Quan had taken a break from his acting career after he had trouble finding work for years. The success of the A24 film has reignited his love of acting.

"When I decided to get back into acting, I was so afraid. The last time they saw me up on the screen, I was a little kid. Now, I'm a middle-aged man," he said in an interview to the Associated Press. "This has been such a wild and unbelievable ride. I didn't expect any of this. I do hope that my story inspires [ people ] to not give up on their dreams."

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" led all films with 11 nominations including best picture and best actress for Michelle Yeoh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.