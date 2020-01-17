27-year-old woman found suffocated in Long Island home

SOUTH FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Long Island and now police are trying to figure out who killed her.

Kelly Owen was discovered inside a home on 1st Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Owen was dead by the time they arrived, and it is believed she died from asphyxiation. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Officials say there was no sign of a break-in in her home -- and now authorities are looking into her past.

Owen's father took her daughter to school that day, and became worried when he noticed her car at home later that afternoon.

Owen was supposed to be at her daughter's school to help with her after-school program. Her parents knew something was wrong and called police.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
farmingdalenassau countyhomicidewoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News