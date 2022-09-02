Ken Rosato returns to Manhattan high school that helped shape him

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Ken Rosato! Did you know Ken started every morning in high school with a pack of Tums? He says his years at Regis High School were so challenging, he regularly suffered from stomach aches!

Don't worry, Ken has plenty of happy memories to share from his high school years too! For example, his time on The Hearn debate team at Regis High School is what makes him such a great anchor today. Ken also shares going to Regis High School allowed him to make friends from all over the Tri-State Area, which also has helped him in his career. Regularly traveling from his hometown of New Rochelle to Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan helps him know the area better than anyone!

Ken's trip down memory lane is a great reminder that a fresh school year is a chance for new memories! So, let's kick off a great school year with a fresh morning!

