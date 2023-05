The Kentucky Derby is arguably the world's most famous horse race. It's also a chance for racegoers to strut their fashion stuff.

Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race.

Mage had only one victory before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano.

Two Phil's and Angel of Empire followed Mage to the finish line.