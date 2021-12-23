baby rescued

Video shows moment deputies rescue 2 babies from rubble after tornado rips through Kentucky

A 15-month-old and a 3-month old were found in tub that was thrown from a home demolished by the tornadoes.
Video shows babies being rescued from rubble after deadly KY tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- Shocking video captured the moment a deputy in Kentucky rescued two babies after a deadly tornado outbreak ripped through the area.

The footage obtained from the deputy's body camera shows authorities finding the children in a tub that was thrown from a home demolished by the tornadoes.

Deputies can be seen frantically looking through the rubble.

READ ALSO | 9 days after tornado demolished Kentucky office building, owner's cat was found in rubble

They eventually heard crying in the distance and came across the 15-month-old and 3-month old, who were still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a bible.

Both children survived. One of them was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

READ ALSO | Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery
The tornado outbreak Friday killed at least 88 people in five states. Seventy-four of them were in Kentucky.



