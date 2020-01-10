Man charged in 2 murders in New Jersey

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Murder charges have been filed against a man in New Jersey who is accused of two deadly shootings.

Police say 19-year-old Kerron Parker killed 20-year-old Monserret Noyola-Narvaez back in October.

The victim was shot in her car in Franklin Township and died two days later.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation yielded a possible motive of mistaken identity for the shooting, which is still under investigation.

Parker is also charged in the murder of 21-year-old Sharif Austin, who was shot and killed last month in New Brunswick.

In addition to the two counts of first-degree murder, Parker is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

