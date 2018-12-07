#BREAKING Kevin Hart has stepped down as 2019 Oscars host after backlash over past homophobic comments

Kevin Hart has decided to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars, a position he was named to just days earlier, after homophobic tweets from eight years ago re-emerged on Thursday.

The comedian said earlier in the day on Thursday that he had "evolved" in his views.

In a post on Instagram at about 11 p.m. Eastern time, Hart said he got a call from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was asked to apologize for his prior tweets, or step down as host.

He would officially confirm is exit on Twitter an hour later.

"Kevin Hart, apologize for your tweets of old, or we're going to have to move on," Hart relayed about the call in the Instagram post.

He refused to apologize and decided to step down as host, he said in a post at midnight Eastern time on Twitter.

"I've moved on," he said. "I'm in a completely different place in my life.

"The reason why I've passed is that I've addressed it several times," he said on Instagram. "This is not the first time this has come up. I've addressed it. I've spoken on it. I've said where the rights and wrongs were. I've said who I am now versus who I was then."

Hart wrote on Twitter, "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars ... this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists." He also apologized for "hurting people."
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Police sources: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman in Bronx
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
All-clear at Time Warner Center following bomb threat
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Show More
Suspect charged in case involving teen that prompted Amber Alert
Family of toddler who died in ICE custody seeks $60 million
William Barr leading candidate for AG in Trump Cabinet
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
More News