kevin spacey

Kevin Spacey due in London court to face sexual assault counts tied to 3 men in Britain

EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Kevin Spacey faces 4 sexual assault charges in UK

LONDON -- Actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offenses against three men in Britain and is expected to appear in a court in London this week, British police said Monday.

Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The video above is from May 2022 when Spacey's charges were first reported.

Spacey is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against Spacey last month.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former "House of Cards" star ran London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty."

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

SEE MORE: Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment
EMBED More News Videos

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkevin spaceyactorsex assaultsexually assaultenglandu.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KEVIN SPACEY
Kevin Spacey to face 4 sex assault charges in Britain
Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Sandy Kenyon: Just go see 'All the Money in the World'
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed, estranged husband in custody
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Man shot in NYC lobby after PlayStation buy goes bad
Jewelry store employees hurt in brazen NJ smash and grab robbery
Recession looming? Stocks tumble worldwide amid bear market growls
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status with 2022 Tony Award win
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning warmer, more humid
Rapper Roddy Ricch's gun charges dropped
Video: Subway surfers seen walking atop Brooklyn train
Justin Bieber's NYC concerts postponed due to singer's rare syndrome
Newark native Shaq unveiling pair of community improvements
More TOP STORIES News