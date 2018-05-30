Amber Alert canceled in New Jersey, 10-month-old boy with grandmother

The child, Reign Berry, is safe and back with his mom. His father is still on the loose. (Paterson Police)

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
An Amber Alert issued in New Jersey after a 10-month-old boy was allegedly abducted by his father Wednesday morning has been canceled, and the child is said to be safe in his grandmother's custody.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in Paterson.

Police say 30-year-old George Berry arrived at the residence of his child's mother in violation of a domestic violence restraining order, kicked in the front door and physically assaulted the child's mother, punching her in the face.

They say he then took the child, Reign Berry, and fled in a silver Chrysler Town and Country that was later recovered in Paterson.

Reign Berry, born on July 3, 2017, was later found with his grandmother at a home on 12th Avenue.

Paterson police reportedly asked the father to drop the boy off in a safe location so he could be reunited with his mother. He did, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Berry left before police arrived and was later taken into custody.

He is charged with burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Paterson Police Department at 973-321-1111.

