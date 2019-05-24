Jayme Closs kidnapper Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5316059" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Wisconsin man who admitted kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after killing her parent has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

BARRON, Wisconsin -- The Wisconsin man who admitted kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after killing her parent has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count of first-degree murder of James and Denise Closs, and received the maximum sentence of 40-years for the kidnapping of Jayme Closs.Several family member made impact statements in memory of their loved ones, as well as a written statement from Jayme Closs."For 88 days he tried to steal me and he didn't care who he hurt or who he killed to do that. he should stay locked up forever," Jayme said in her impact statement.Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is facing life in prison when he's sentenced Friday in Barron County Circuit Court for kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15 at the family's home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis."There's some things that Jake Patterson can never take from me. He can't take my freedom," Jayme said "I was smarter. I watched his routine and i took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not. Jake Patterson can never take my courage. he thought he could control me but he couldn't."Jayme escaped in January, after 88 days in Patterson's cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) from her home. Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.Patterson earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping."I would do absolutely anything to bring them back. I don't care about me. I'm so sorry," Patterson told the court.