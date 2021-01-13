Health & Fitness

New Jersey woman saves 4 lives with living kidney donation

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman is being credited with saving four lives after her kidney donation triggered a chain reaction of organ transplants that stretched across the country.

Gianna Graw, 24, of Lyndhurst, underwent surgery at 3 a.m. December 9 at Hackensack University Medical Center and her kidney was put on a flight to California where it was transplanted into a recipient.

A release from the hospital said Gianna's donation "kicked off a zig-zagging bi-coastal chain of four kidney transplants in Los Angeles, California; Tampa, Florida; Los Angeles again; and finally, San Francisco, California."

Graw said she first heard about kidney donation shortly after her father, a Jersey City police officer, died in 2016.

"My dad dedicated his life to helping others, and I wanted to find a way to honor him and live his legacy," Graw said.

The hospital said Graw was the first patient to make a "good samaritan" kidney donation through its partnership with National Kidney Registry (NKR), an organization that facilitates living donor kidney transplants.

MORE NEWS: 'Jeopardy!' guest host Ken Jennings pays emotional tribute to Alex Trebek
EMBED More News Videos

Guest host Ken Jennings paid an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek during Monday night's episode of "Jeopardy!"



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshackensackbergen countynew jerseyhealthorgan donationsmedicalhospitalkidney transplantsurgery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
10 House Republicans, including NY congressman, vote to impeach
FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, NJ asks for public's help
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Nets acquire NBA superstar James Harden from Rockets: AP sources
At least 1 dead in horrific van crash in NJ
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Show More
Police trying to identify human remains found on Long Island
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
Blood drive at Newark airport also tests for COVID antibodies
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
COVID Live Updates: US sets new 1-day record with 4,327 deaths
More TOP STORIES News