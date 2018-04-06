Kids among 16 injured in Bronx compactor fire inside apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more on the apartment fire in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
A smoky fire in the Bronx injured at least 16 people, including several children.

The fire broke out in a compactor in an apartment building on Heath Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights around midnight, early Friday.

The fire was extinguished, but firefighters responded to numerous calls of smoke throughout the building.

More than a half dozen people were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation. Three were listed in serious but stable condition. The rest were treated and released.

Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firebuilding firefirefirefighter injuredfdnyKingsbridge HeightsBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News