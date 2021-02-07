Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two children have been found safe in San Francisco after an Amber Alert was issued when their dad's car was stolen on Saturday night, police say.

After almost four hours, the San Francisco Police Department announced at 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning that the 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were found and were being checked out before reuniting with their parents.



Jeffrey Fang was delivering food for DoorDash in Pacific Heights around 8:45 p.m. when his minivan was stolen.

Fang told sister station ABC7 News that he parked with his hazard lights on and hopped out to bring the food over. When he came back, a stranger was in his car and drove off.

"I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car," Fang said. "One is a 4-year-old girl and another is a 1-year-old boy...They speak Mandarin only. I just want my kids back."

Fang reported the incident to the police and officials searched for Winnifred, 4, and Sean, 1, who were both in Fang's 2014 silver Honda Odyssey.

"Times are hard, if you're going to have to resort to stealing, that's a different matter, but please, don't hurt my kids. Let them return safely back to me and my wife, please," Fang said.

He said every moment after his kids were taken was excruciating.


An Amber Alert was issued and SFPD said members from both their motorcycle units helped assist in the search.

Police said Sunday there is still not information about the suspect who remains on the loose.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiameal deliveryrobberykidnappingkidnapmissing girlamber alertmissing boycar theftmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow Stream Live: NYC schools open for in-person learning on Monday
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy and breezy
How much snow where you live?
Share snow photos and videos here!
Golden retriever struggling to stay afloat rescued from icy pond
COVID Vaccine Updates: More contagious variants spreading rapidly in US, study says
Woman dies after being struck by truck in Times Square
Show More
Officials warn against Super Bowl parties that could fuel COVID spread
George P. Shultz, secretary of state under Reagan, dies at 100
Woman overcomes COVID, gives birth at NYC hospital
NYPD officer disciplined for wearing Trump patches on uniform
1 arrested, another wanted in 2nd home invasion in Queens this week
More TOP STORIES News