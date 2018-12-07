Kids found safe in car after suspect stole vehicle in Brooklyn

EMERGENCY MESSAGE: A White Acura MDX Pennsylvania plate KSG1481 with 3 children inside. Ages 1,2, and 8. 2 girls and 1 boy was stolen from East 81 and Flatlands Avenue. If seen call 911 IMMEDIATELY. Please retweet pic.twitter.com/sL0fjgchRM — NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) December 7, 2018

Police are searching for the suspect who stole a running car with three children inside on Friday evening.The incident was reported at Flatlands Avenue and East 81st Street before 5 p.m.Police said the 1, 2 and 8-year-old children -- two girls and a boy -- were left inside the car while their mother apparently went into a store.The children were found safe in the car just after 7 p.m. about a half mile away from where the vehicle was stolen, but authorities are still searching for the suspect.Their mother was rushed away from the crime scene to be reunited with her children.----------