Kids found safe in car after suspect stole vehicle in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannon Sohn has the latest from Newscopter 7 over Canarsie.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who stole a running car with three children inside on Friday evening.

The incident was reported at Flatlands Avenue and East 81st Street before 5 p.m.

Police said the 1, 2 and 8-year-old children -- two girls and a boy -- were left inside the car while their mother apparently went into a store.

The children were found safe in the car just after 7 p.m. about a half mile away from where the vehicle was stolen, but authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Their mother was rushed away from the crime scene to be reunited with her children.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingcrimechildrenCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New Jersey teacher charged with sexual contact with students
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
Garbage truck driver in custody for fatal NJ hit-and-run
Police: Man scams approx. $90,000 from elderly LI residents
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Man who drove into Virginia crowd convicted of 1st-degree murder
Judge: Cardi B cannot contact victims of strip club fight
Show More
Killer sentenced to 58 years for murder of NJ cab driver
Cops: Crash into home leads to discovery of marijuana growhouse
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Police: Stepdad dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
More News