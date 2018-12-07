SENTENCING

Killer sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2015 murder of NJ cab driver, father of 10

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
A judge sentenced a man to at least 50 years in prison after a botched robbery killed a cab driver in 2015.

Nathaniel Young was sentenced Friday in Elizabeth in the death of a 57-year-old Imad Alasmar.

Young shot and killed 57-year-old Imad Alasmar, of Edison, in his taxi on Bedford Street in Rahway, where he had gone to pick up a called-in fare. Instead, Young demanded money from Alasmar at gunpoint.

Alasmar, who was also a father of 10, was shot after refusing to hand over his cash.

The shooting also caused a motor vehicle collision that cost a young woman her leg.

In court, Young showed no emotion and maintained his innocence.

