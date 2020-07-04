Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tests positive for COVID-19

BREAKING - Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for coronavirus while in SD / was expected to attend tonight’s event at Mt Rushmore. Sources familiar add Donald Trump Jr tested negative. Neither have been in direct contact with the president and did not fly on AF1 - @ABC — John Santucci (@Santucci) July 4, 2020

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has contracted the coronavirus.Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign's finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn't showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative, but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump's reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.Kimberly Guilfoyle was an Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco from 2000 to 2004. She was married to current California Governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006.