Police say they heard shots fired at the intersection of West 168th Street and Ogden Avenue at around 1 a.m.

80-year-old fatally shot in head in Kingsbridge; no arrests made

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- An 80-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Bronx.

They arrived at the scene to find the victim who had been fatally shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the suspect got away on a scooter.

There is no word on a motive in this shooting and no arrests have been made.

