The fire was just confined to the victim's apartment unit. Investigators say they believe she died from smoke inhalation.

Woman killed in Kips Bay apartment fire; officials say victim likely died of smoke inhalation

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Kips Bay.

Officials say flames broke out on the second floor of the building located on East 31st Street just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire was just confined to the victim's apartment unit. Investigators say they believe she died from smoke inhalation.

No one else was hurt in the blaze. Officials say the cause of this fire is still under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.